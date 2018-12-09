Sachin questions Australia's defensive mindset

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to say he had never before seen an Australia as defensive as the one playing against India at Adelaide. Australia put up one of their slowest batting displays in the 21st century against India in their first innings as they looked to reply to India's 250 all out.

While the Australian bowlers did an excellent job of getting India all out for just 250 runs, the batsmen failed to get their shots going and to the Indian batting maestro, they looked defensive.

"#TeamIndia should make the most of this situation and not lose their grip. The defensive mindset by the Australian batsmen at home is something I’ve not seen before in my experience. @ashwinravi99 has been very effective and has played a role to help the team be on top, for now," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Australia coach Justin Langer, while defending his team's slow approach, said that the current Australian batting line-up needs time and experience to settle into their roles in Test cricket and everyone needs to be patient with them.

"The teams that Sachin would have played against started with Allan Border and David Boon, and Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Guys that had great Test match experience and they knew their game, were comfortable in their own skin and they knew what to expect. Whereas we've got a team at the moment who are very inexperienced in Test match cricket, particularly our batting side. We have to be patient with them. You can't give these guys 30 or 50 matches of Test match experience. They have to earn it," the former opener said.

The southpaw, did concede however that Australia "could have been a bit more proactive" against Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin bowled 34 overs, picked three wickets and gave away only 57 runs.

"Particularly our lefities, we need to have methods of scoring on both sides of the wicket. There's areas we can get better at, but I'm definitely not getting caught up in this 'we're too slow, we're not attacking enough' business," Langer said.