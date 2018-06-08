Sachin Tendulkar expresses happiness over son Arjun's first cricketing milestone

Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday expressed his happiness over the selection of his son Arjun Tendulkar in the Indian under 19 team.

He said, "We are happy on Arjun being selected in Indian under 19 team. It is an important milestone in his cricketing life. Anjali and I will always support Arjun in his choices and pray for his success."

Earlier in the day, the All-India Junior Selection Committee met in Bengaluru to pick the India U19 squads for two four-day games and five one-dayers against hosts Sri Lanka, which are slated to be held from July 11 to August 11.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior official Rajiv Shukla also congratulated Arjun Tendulkar. The complete squads are as below: India U-19 squad for two four-day games: Anuj Rawat (C) (wk), Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Aryan Juyal (VC) (wk), Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Y.D. Mangwani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Pande, Mohit Jangra and Pawan Shah. India U-19 squad for one-days: Aryan Juyal (C) (wk), Anuj Rawat, Devdutt Padikkal, Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod, Ayush Badoni, Sameer Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Harsh Tyagi, Y.D. Mangwani, Ajay Devgaud, Y. Jaiswal, Mohit Jangra, Akash Pande and Pawan Shah. The 18-year-old Arjun has previously been a part of the Mumbai Under-14, Under-16, and Under-19 teams. Contrary to his father Sachin, Arjun is a left-handed all-rounder, who is more known for bowling seam ups. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device