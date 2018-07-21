Saha to undergo shoulder surgery in Manchester: BCCI

Kolkata: India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha will undergo surgery on his right shoulder in Manchester at the end of this month or starting of August, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday.

"Wriddhiman Saha has sustained a posterosuperior labral tear. This injury will require surgery," a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read.

A timeline was also shared where Saha's nature of injury and further course of action is explained.

"The labral repair surgery will be done by Dr. Lennard Funk in Manchester, UK. The entire course of treatment and consultation that was carried out at the NCA was performed in co-ordination with the India Team management and the GM of Operations," the statement added.

The BCCI, though, did not make a mention of the injury to Saha in its release when announcing the squad for the first three Tests in England. According to the timeline shared, the 33 year-old Test specialist stumper reported to the NCA after the South Africa tour in January. Saha was prescribed ultrasound guided injections, which was duly done. Saha missed the one-off test against Afghanistan due to a thumb injury he picked up while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 25. The timeline says Saha complained of pain and restriction of movement in his right shoulder during his time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) earlier this month. "On the July 4, he underwent an MRI of his right shoulder which revealed that his labral tear had worsened as compared to his previous scan," the timeline stated. "On the July 6, he was taken to meet Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, orthopaedic surgeon, at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Pardiwala opined that another steroid injection would assist Mr Saha's recovery. "He also stated that should the injury not respond to the injection, then surgery would be necessary. Post the injection, after observation and rehabilitation for five days, when his condition had not improved, he was declared unfit on July 13 and the India team management was informed of the same."