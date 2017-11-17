Salman Khan to perform in ISL opening ceremony

File photo

Kochi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will perform at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Salman will perform to some of his most popular numbers. He will be making a blockbuster entry on a bicycle and accompanying him on stage will be Katrina Kaif. The duo's performance is expected to set the temperatures soaring.

Apart from them, as many as 350 artist will also perform to add further flavour to the occasion.

The first match of the season is between last year's finalists Kerala Blasters FC and ATK. The gates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will open for fans at 3:30 p.m. sharp as Kochi welcomes the football journey for the next four months.