Sandeep Lamichhane, first Nepali to feature in IPL

Sandeep Lamichhane has become the first cricketer from Nepal to get an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract as he was bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakh by Delhi Daredevils on second day of the ongoing IPL player auction here on Sunday.

Unadkat most expensive Indian & other Top Buys | Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane & other Surprise buys | Big names that went unsold

Lamichhane, 17, took a hat-trick against Ireland at the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup when Nepal made history after entering the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time.

The leg-spinner will play alongside Gautam Gambhir, Australia's Glenn Maxwell, South African Kagiso Rabada in the 11th edition of the league.

Up to 578 players, out of the 1,122 players, have been kept for the final two-day auction, which includes 244 capped players (62 from India), 332 uncapped players (34 from overseas), and two players from Associate countries.

The IPL will begin from April 7.

Players sold - sorted by teams | Complete List of players sold at IPL Auction 2018 | Unsold players List