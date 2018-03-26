Sandpaper Gate: Nehra appreciates Smith, Bancroft for admitting mistake

Reacting to the recent ball-tampering controversies in the ongoing South Africa-Australia Test series, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra, while being critical of the incident, remained appreciative of Australian skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft's acceptance of their mistake.

"These kinds of incidents have happened even in the past. If the International Cricket Council (ICC) feels that Cameron Bancroft or Steve Smith have done something wrong, then definitely they should be penalised. If they have admitted their mistakes, then it's a great thing from their sides," said the Delhi-born former fast bowler.