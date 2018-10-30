Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with baby boy

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, who were expecting their first child, are now proud parents of a baby boy.

The Pakistan cricketer announced the happy news on his official Twitter handle.

"Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled," he wrote.

Though Mirza has been away from the tennis field for a long time now, she has been quite active throughout her pregnancy period. The 31-year-old tennis star has been sharing pictures on social media through the different stages of her pregnancy.

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and a close friend to Mirza congratulated the couple on her official Instagram account. "Finally!! Best news in a long time!! Congratulations @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa @imranmirza58 n of course the nani n daadi God bless our lil angel," the post read. Earlier in April, Sania took to her official Twitter handle and announced the arrival of 'Baby Mirza Malik'. On April 12, 2010, Sania and former Pakistan skipper Shoaib got married in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad followed by a Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr of Rs. 6.1 million.