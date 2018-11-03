SC squashes FIR against ex-BCCI chief Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: In a relief to former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him and his father Prem Kumar Dhumal in a case of alleged irregularities in granting land for the construction of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Thakur, who is also a long time president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), and his father, a former Chief Minister of the state, were accused of allegedly illegally converting a registered society into a company and also demolishing government residential quarters belonging to the sports department to give more land to the state cricket body.

In 2013, the then Congress-led state government of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had cancelled the lease for the stadium and taken over the property. The following year, the High Court had refused to squash the FIR against Thakur and his father, who then decided to appeal against the decision.