Sean Abbott bouncer hits Pucovski bringing back chilling memories of Hughes

Twitter image

Australian cricketer Will Pucovski was ruled out of a Sheffield Shield match with a concussion after he was struck on the head by a bouncer from fast bowler Sean Abbott.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the team's second innings against New South Wales at Junction Oval in Melbourne here.

According to ESPNcricinfo, as the ball struck on Pucovski's helmet, he dropped to his knees and was seemingly struggling to keep his balance as immediate medical help was called.

The incident brought some chilling memories back as in November 2014, a delivery from Abbott had struck Phillip Hughes on the neck, which tragically led to the batsman's death. It was hard for Abbott to register the recent incident and he needed several moments to compose himself. The umpires also gave him time to recover. Victoria captain Aaron Finch, who came in as a replacement for Pucovski, also shared a few words with the bowler to bring him to normalcy. Cricket Victoria doctor, Trefor James, said Pucovski was ruled out from the ongoing match but will stay with the side for any future possibility to return. "We will continue to monitor him over the coming days, and we can then determine a return to play plan for him," James said. Pucovski, who made his List A debut last year, has a history of concussions. He also suffered a nasty concussion in his Shield debut early last year. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device