Sehwag, Chopra, Sanghvi in DDCA Cricket Committee

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the formation of the Cricket Committee led by swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag, along with ex-Test opener Aakash Chopra and Rahul Sanghvi.

Veteran opening batsman Gautam Gambhir was also named as a special invitee to the committee.

"The Cricket Committee is authorised to form various selection committees as per the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee and the BCCI guidelines for the state association and to give valuable guidance to the association for the improvement of cricket in Delhi," the DDCA said in a statement.

Confirming the development on Twitter, newly elected DDCA President and veteran journalist Rajat Sharma wrote: "I am pleased to share with you the constitution of Cricket Committee as per the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee and the BCCI guidelines for the state associations."