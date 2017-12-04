Selectors to name India squad for South Africa tour tonight

The national selectors will announce the squad for the upcoming tour to South Africa in a few hours from now.

The selectors will also name the T20I squad against Sri Lanka tonight.

The three-member selection panel led by MSK Prasad met captain Virat Kohli at the end of the Nagpur Test against Sri Lanka to decide on the squad for the remainder of the Lankan series at home and the much-anticipated South Africa series that would kick-start from January 2018.

Media reports on Sunday hinted that a 17-member squad would travel down to South Africa for a two-month-long tour featuring a three-match Test series, followed by a six-match ODI, and a three-match T20I series.

The Test series would be preceded by a two-day warm-up match at Boland Park, Paarl. The first Test match will be played from January 5 at Newlands, Cape Town, followed by the second match from January 13 at Centurion and finally ending with the showdown at Johannesburg slated from January 24. The first ODI will be played on February 1 at Durban. It will be followed by the second ODI at Centurion on February 4, the third at Cape Town on February 7, the fourth at Johannesburg on February 10, the fifth at Port Elizabeth on February 13 and finally the two teams would head to Centurion again for the sixth and final ODI on February 16. India head coach Ravi Shastri last week said that the upcoming tour of South Africa, starting next month, will be a good opportunity for the Kohli-led side to prove themselves. Despite India not having a great record to show in South Africa, the former India skipper felt that the current team does have the potential to give a tough fight to the Proteas during the tour, comprising three Tests, six One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. "South Africa tour will be an opportunity to prove ourselves. The key to success abroad is consistency. And this team has it in them to win abroad. I don't see any reason why these boys can't perform," Shastri said at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2017. Currently on a roll after back-to-back victories against Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, India are locked in the final home battle against the islanders before flying to Johannesburg. With Agency Inputs