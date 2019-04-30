Sensational Warner will be hard to replace

David Warner has played his last for Sunrisers Hyderabad at this year's Indian Premier League as he leaves on international duty. And what a run it has been.

In 12 matches, the Aussie smashed 692 runs, the most till now and 172 more than KL Rahul - the second-best on the list with most number of runs this year.

His 81 against Kings XI Punjab at home was his ninth score of 50 or more this season. His highest was an unbeaten 100 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on the last day of March.

Apart from his individual performance, what also helped Hyderabad to a massive extent was Warner's partnership with Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order. The two had five 50-plus stands, out of which four crossed the 100-run mark. A look at his performance for Hyderabad since he signed for them back in 2014 is a clear indication that he has been their outstanding performer each year. He has scored more than 500 runs every single season for them. Against Kings XI, he extended a streak of consecutive 50-plus scores to eight. Another piece of mesmerizing stat involves his domination of spin - the best in IPLs. He has averaged 173 against spin this year - which means just two dismissals in 12 innings, off 218 balls. All this means that Sunrisers have a huge task in front of them. With two more league games to go and a play-off spot still to be taken, they have to fill a huge hole at the top of their order.