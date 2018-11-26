Several World Records shattered in T10 League 2018

Image Courtesy: @T10League

Sharjah: The ongoing second season of T10 league has witnessed several players setting world records.

First, the feat of Mohammad Shahzad, the Rajputs' opener equalled the world record for the fastest half century in 12 balls in the opening match of the T10 League against Sindhis, stunned some of the finest hitters in the game.

The beefy batsman achieved the feat during his unbeaten 74 in 16 balls.

Amir Yamin took four wickets with the first four balls of the penultimate over of the first match on Thursday. It was the final indignity as Northern Warriors slumped to a 36-run loss in their first outing as a competitive entity, to Bengal Tigers.

Pravin Tambe became the first player in the history of the T10 league to pick up a hattrick against Kerala Knights. The speciality of the feat doubled when Tambe finished with figures of five wickets in his quota of 2 overs, thus, becoming the format's first player to achieve a 5-wicket haul. Northern Warriors scored the highest in 10 overs - "Northern Warriors smash the highest ever score in any cricket format of 183 in the first 10 overs" Tambe signed for Sindhis in its ongoing second edition and played his first game against Knights. Indeed, age is just a number for the Mumbaikar as he bagged T20 giants like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan in the first over. Commenting on such spectacular performances, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 League said: "We are proud to see such talent in T10, breaking world records. Extraordinary performance by the players. I am sure in the coming days players will set new world records.