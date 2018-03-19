Shami blames 'a third party' influence behind wife's allegations

New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami is blaming "a third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife Hasain Jahan. He has denied the charges.

Shami said this was not a work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe due to greed of money.

Jahan had posted screenshots of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account.

She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and his family had tried to kill her.