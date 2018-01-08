Shami, Bumrah heroics leave India 208 to script history

No Asian team has ever won a Test as yet in Cape Town. But, a ​brilliant bowling show has given India a chance to create history.

India need 208 runs to win against a bowling attack that the world ​envies.

After rain washed out Day three of the first Test, the sun was out on Monday with the scenic Table Mountain clearly visible ​in​ the backdrop, indicating there won't be any further rains.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared six wickets among themselves and turned out to be showstoppers as South Africa lost ​eight wickets for just ​65 runs. India simply ​had ​left ​everyone following the Test stunned.

The Indian bowlers had a plan. No freebies on offer, no half-volleys. Just pitch it ​on​ the good-length spot and ​leave ​the surface ​to​ do the rest. The plan worked wonderfully as Rohit Sharma at gully sparked off celebrations after pouching Hashim Amla. Shami then set his eyes on nightwatchman, Kagiso Rabada. ​The regular South African No​ ​11​, in his new role, was squared up by a bouncer that drew the edge and Virat Kohli at second slip swallowed ​the catch ​with delight. The best was yet to come and it was the turn of the South African skipper. Faf du Plessis pressed forward to a delivery that he thought wouldn't misbehave. However, with the pitch under covers for almost a day, ​he was to be proved wrong. ​Jasprit Bumrah banged it into the pitch, the ball shot up, took the glove of du Plessis and went straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper. Oh boy! that was one heck of a delivery. Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on his Twitter handle, "The ball that Bumrah bowled to get du Plessis out was one for the ages. Haven't seen an Indian bowler get bounce from a ball as full as that." Wriddhiman Saha had a busy day behind the stumps and went on to create a record of sorts. Saha became the first Indian wicket-keeper to affect 10 dismissals in a Test, surpassing former India skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni had nine dismissals to his credit against Australia in the 2014-15 series and Saha​,​ who took five catches in the first innings, added five more to surpass the legendary World Cup-winning skipper. Although wickets kept falling, former South Africa skipper Ab de Villiers batted with great poise. ​He kept flicking through the mid-wicket, drove nonchalantly through the covers and got into great positions while dealing with the aw​kw​ard​ly​ rising deliveries. However, with India chipping away, de Villiers couldn't accelerate until No.8 batsman Keshav Maharaj arrived. The duo added 27 valuable runs at a brisk pace for the eighth wicket as South Africa crossed the 200-run mark. Bhuvneshwar Kumar found the edges of both Maharaj and Morne Morkel and with an injured Dale Steyn strolling out, de Villiers was left with no option, but to further attack. He ​attempted to do so but failed to clear deep mid-wicket as Bhuvneshwar ​​settled under the high ball and took it calmly to give Bumrah his second wicket. It won't be easy for the Indian batsmen to gun down the target but their bowlers have certainly given them a​ great​ chance, at a time when least expected. South Africa don't have the services of Dale Steyn but the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, and Vernon Philander must be licking their fingers on a surface that has produced a fascinating Test​​.