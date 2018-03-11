Shami demands thorough probe, wife says 'if he tries to come back I may consider'

Image Courtesy: ANI News

The Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga is getting uglier by the day. In the latest twist to the ongoing row, both parties have given fresh statements to media.

First, the Indian pacer demanded thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against him by his wife. Hours later on Sunday, Hasin hit back saying her husband would have left her had it not been for her investigating about his affairs.

I tried to convince him that he should accept his mistake, I have been trying since very long. He would've run away to UP by now if I did not catch hold of that mobile phone, he would've divorced me till now if I did not have the mobile phone: Hasin Jahan, Mohammed Shami's wife pic.twitter.com/oMvFpSz7pD — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

He's making up all sorts of things to save himself from allegations. Why didn't the media investigate even after I gave them all details. Till the day I took to social media, I tried to convince him to save our marriage. If he tries to come back I may still consider: Haseen Jahan pic.twitter.com/YbWOqKtCDm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2018

Brushing off the allegations Shami earlier said, "there have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly."

Responding on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) discussing on the matter, the cricketer said that he has complete faith in the cricket control body.

"Have full faith on BCCI, whatever decision they take will be after much deliberation and investigation. I have no tension regarding that," Shami said.

Kolkata Police booked the Bengal pacer and four others under various non-bailable and bailable sections on Friday.

Shami was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint filed by his wife.

He has been also charged under including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives.

The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

It all started on March 7 when Hasin Jahan, after more than three years of their married life, alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Besides accusing the cricketer of abusing her, Hasin further said that she will drag the pacer to court for cheating on her.

