Shami shuts the door on Bhuvi's comeback

Mohammed Shami started his spell against West Indies at Old Trafford in the same way as he had finished against Afghanistan in India's previous game. By taking wickets.

Despite his hat-trick against minnows Afghanistan that helped India win the match by 11 runs, the Bengal pacer did not have the vote of confidence and lot of people including master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wanted a fully-fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take Shami's place for the West Indies clash.

After Wednesday though, the doors seem to be shut on a Bhuvneshwar comeback even if he is fully fit.

Shami's performance when West Indies innings began wasn't as dramatic as the end part of the Afghanistan innings, but it was a breathtaking spell that saw him get rid of Chris Gayle for 6 in his third over and then Shai Hope for 5 in his fourth over. While he dismissed Gayle with a short ball that the swashbuckling but struggling Windies batsman tried to pull but only till Kedar Jadhav at mid-on, his full and straight incoming delivery to Hope was a dream one for any fast bowler. Hope played all over that one while trying to go down the ground with a straight drive. The ball beat the inside edge and just clipped the top of off. Shami's twin-wicket spell had given India the early inroads. He finished his first spell of five overs, giving away just fifteen runs. Shami then came back for another spell and got rid of Shemron Hetmyer for 18 and last-man Oshane Thomas for 6. In 6.2 overs, he gave away just 16 runs while picking up four wickets. What Shami started was succesfully continued by the other Indian bowlers. His new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while giving away just nine runs, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had figures of 2/39, while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav had one wicket each to their credit. For two successive matches, Shami has proved his worth with the ball. After such performances and India on the threshold of a semi-final spot, it will be hard not to see Shami have the new white ball in his hands. Bhuvneshwar will have to wait for his chances. That is, if Shami decides to present them.