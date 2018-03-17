Shami's allegations an afterthought: Hasin Jahan's lawyer

After Indian pacer Mohammed Shami stated that his wife Hasin Jahan kept him in the dark over her first marriage, Jahan's lawyer on Friday denied the allegations calling them an 'afterthought'.

"Shami has not made this allegation earlier when an FIR was registered against him; this has come as an afterthought. He was aware of everything before marriage," Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain told ANI.

He added, "The investigation will establish the truth."

Hussain further said that Jahan has given Shami the provision to accept his mistakes and solve the matter, but the cricketer denied to do so.

"My client has given Shami the proposal to confess. But I don't know why Shami is being so rigid," he said. Shami's wife had earlier alleged that his husband abuses her physically and mentally and was also involved in many extra-marital affairs. A case was registered against Shami on the basis of a written complaint filed by Jahan. In a recent development in the case, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has written to the BCCI's ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife.