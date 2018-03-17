Shami's fate to be decided only after ACU's report: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Friday said that the board would wait for its Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) report on Mohammed Shami's issue before coming to any conclusion on the Indian pacer.

Recently, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the BCCI's ACU head to investigate the charges levelled against Indian fast bowler Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, had given a seven-day deadline to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) head Neeraj Kumar to submit the report on the issue.