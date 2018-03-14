Shami's wife alleges threats on social media, seeks police protection

Kolkata: India pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who lodged a case against her husband for domestic violence and accused him of multiple extramarital affairs, on Tuesday sought personal security from Kolkata Police.

Jahan claimed she was at the receiving end of constant abuses and threats through social media accounts since her differences with Shami became public and sought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "support" on the issue.

"She is feeling insecure while going somewhere due to a massive number of threats and abuses she has been receiving on the social media. The accounts may or may not be fake. Today (Tuesday), she went to Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and asked for personal security as she is feeling extremely insecure while going somewhere," her lawyer Zakir Hussain told IANS.