Shami's wife Hasin Jahan to meet Mamta Banerjee on March 23

Amid the ongoing tiff with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23.

Jahan had earlier sought an appointment from the chief minister to meet her in person and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

"I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she had told media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you."