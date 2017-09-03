Shardul Thakur clears the air on No.10 jersey

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

Shardul Thakur, who was seen wearing the No.10 jersey on his debut match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday, has revealed the real reason behind his jersey number. "It is numerology".

He further added that 10 is the sum total of his date of birth which is 16th October, 1991.

According to numerology calculation, the total of his date of birth (16 + 10 + 1991) adds up to ten.

The 25-year-old, who became the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format, was criticised by many on social media for wearing jersey No.10, the same that Sachin Tendulkar sported during his career. To Shardul's defense, he wore the same jersey number while playing for Indian Premier League team, Rising Pune Supergiant earlier this year.



Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come in support of Thakur.

"What's the poor guy's fault if he wore that jersey? If he's grown up watching Tendulkar, it may have been his dream to wear the No. 10 jersey and play for India, for which he's worked hard," Harbhajan told Times of India on Friday.

"It could be his way of paying tribute to the great man, or emulate him, or it could be his lucky number," Bhajji had predicted it correctly.

"Everyone has their emotions. We all respect Sachin paaji. No one wore that jersey till the time he was playing. That jersey will live on forever. Its respect will not go down simply because someone else is wearing it. It's the Board which must decide if it wants to retire or preserve this jersey number, and dedicate it to Sachin. And if it was to be done, it should've been done when he quit the game (in 2013). If you speak to Sachin also, he wouldn't have a problem with someone wearing it."

"Personally, I don't see anything wrong with anyone wearing his jersey (number). We should encourage youngsters to do well in this game and win games for India, just like Tendulkar did. It's unfair to criticise Shardul for this, and drag him into this unnecessary controversy. Tomorrow, you may say that no one can wear Virender Sehwag's No 45, or MS Dhoni's No 7 jersey."

"And see, by just wearing Tendulkar's jersey, no one will become Tendulkar. Tendulkar will remain at the top as always -highly respected and regarded. When you're allowed to wear that number and it's available, why not wear it?" signed off the 37-year-old tweaker.

