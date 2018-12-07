Shastri hopes Prithvi Shaw to return for the next Test

After most of the Indian batsmen failing in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, the team management is hoping for young Prithvi Shaw to recover even quicker. The 18-year old sensation picked up an ankle injury during the warm up game in Sydney and is expected to miss out the first two Tests. However, coach Ravi Shastri is expecting Shaw to be back in action soon as he feels that the youngster is recovering very fast.

"It was really unfortunate," Shastri told SEN Radio on Wednesday. "In fact, we all were looking forward for him to play. It's always exciting when you have an 18-year-old kid who has come up the ranks, who has got runs in all formats for the game when he's played back home. It was heartbreaking to see him go down the way he did but the good thing is he is recovering quickly. He's already started walking. Hopefully if we can get him to him run a bit by the weekend, that's a really good sign."

When asked if Shaw might be fit for the third Test in Melbourne, Shastri said: "I would imagine so but you never know. He's young. Sometimes different people recover differently. With youth on his side, there might just be a case where he might recover (even) quicker. We'll take a call as and when we get closer to Perth (for the second Test on December 14)." Shastri even spoke about the immense talent which the youngster possesses which was displayed during the test series against the Windies. "I don't think any of us were even 10% of what he is at 18-19. He looks like someone that can get you off to the kind of start that you require, especially to make the first mark in any series that you play. So, from that point of view it's great to have a guy who's so fearless. And he's not reckless. He's very confident about his game. You might feel like he's going to nick off one now. But he hardly nicks the ball. That we saw in England as well when he was batting in the nets. He was really attacking but in control throughout which is a very rare quality against the new ball. To play so many shots and be in control of all of them is a great sign." The second Test will start from December 14 at the Perth stadium.