Shoaib Malik hit flush on the head, suffers delayed concussion

Shoaib Malik was hit on the head during the fourth One-Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan in Hamilton on Tuesday. Malik was hit on the head by a throw from Colin Munro in the 32rd over and didn't come out to field in the second innings after showing signs of delayed concussion.

Malik came out to bat without the helmet while the spinners were in action. In the 32nd over, Malik was sent back by Mohammad Hafeez. The throw from Colin Munro hit the batsman flush on the head and had enough to deflect to the boundary. Malik fell down immediately and needed some attention before he resumed his innings.

The former Pakistan skipper was dismissed six balls later trying to clear the boundary. "Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself," VB Singh, the Pakistan team physiotherapist, said reported Cricbuzz. "He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting. As advised by the match doctor and Pakistan team physiotherapist, he will not be taking any further part in the match," he said. Shoaib Malik is married to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device