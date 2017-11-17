Shuttler Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Fuzhou (China): Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the China Open World Superseries Premier here on Friday losing her quarter-finals match to China's Gao Fangjie.

The second seed Hyderabadi shuttler was outplayed by Gao 11-21, 10-21 in a one-sided affair which lasted 37 minutes.

Right from the start, Sindhu never looked in the contention. She struggled against the Chinese shuttler and bowed out tamely.

Sindhu entered the quarter-finals stage by beating Han Yue of China 21-15, 21-13 on Thursday.