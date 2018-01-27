Sixty wickets in a series is rare, Kohli praises bowlers

India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on the bowlers after India beat South Africa by 63 runs to win the final Test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Set a target of 241 runs to win, Mohammed Shami took five wickets as India bowled out the hosts for 177 to avoid a series whitewash.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli hailed the team's character for playing on a difficult track and that they took it as a challenge.

"Lovely. We required some character playing on a pitch that was very difficult. I think our guys showed great guts through the four days. We took the challenge," Kohli said.

India winning the toss surprised everyone by opting to bat first. However, as it panned out batting last on a treacherous Wanderers track proved fatal to South Africa. "Batting first wasn't a call that went down well with some people, but we knew it was the right call. We knew we were close in the first two games. This was perfect. Elgar and Amla played really well, although it was not easy," the skipper said. You expect that from South Africa," he said. Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar put on a century stand but India kept their bowling tight and most importantly didn't leak runs. Speaking about how the Indian bowlers went about the process, the skipper said, "But one thing I know is that when wickets go down, in pressure situations, its very difficult to come back. And the other good thing was we didn't leak runs." The Indian bowlers bowled out South Africa in all the three Test matches, picking 60 wickets and the skipper heaped praise on the bowling unit. "The bowlers are a big positive. Sixty wickets in a series is rare, and if the batsmen step up, they understand they need to and they did in this game and the win feels really great. Need bowlers confident to win Tests and as batsmen, we need to think about our game, prepare better and I'm sure we can win more often away from home," Kohli said. Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the man of the match award for his all-round performance. "Very happy. Whenever I get the chance, I try to do well and it came good at the right moment. I always enjoy batting, when it comes to Tests. It wasn't an easy wicket but I wanted to stay there as long as possible and luckily runs came too. It was an amazing track to bowl on, there were a few awkward balls, but overall it was good," Bhuvneshwar said.