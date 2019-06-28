SL's Jeevan Mendis trolled for Test-like knock Vs South Africa

Sri Lanka faced South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Match 35 of the World Cup, knowing a loss to the already knocked-out Proteas would also end their hopes of securing a semi-final spot.
Put into bat, the 1996 champions did not help their cause one bit as the top and middle order batsmen literally threw away their wickets.
But there was one batsman, who had no intent of doing that. But, Jeevan Mendis also showed no intent of scoring runs either. The middle order batsman scored a 46-ball 18 before falling to Chris Morris. The first
His first run came off the sixth ball and his second run came of the 15th delivery that he faced. For his next two runs, he took 22 balls. The next nine balls saw him score 14 runs but soon after he was sent back by Morris.
No wonder, Jeevan was the hot topic on twitter where Sri Lankan fans demanded for an immediate ouster of the batsman from the national side.
@jeevanmendis play Test cricket or retire with respect. #SLvsSA— Robbiey (@robinsonmario) June 28, 2019
Jeevan Mendis just scored 2 runs off 23 balls. What a joker. Sri Lanka Deserves to lose every match. #SLvSA #CWC19; (@Pungebaaz) June 28, 2019
Excellent test innings from Jeevan Mendis! #SLvSA #CWC19; No clean sheets FC (@sull_noronha) June 28, 2019
Jeevan Mendis is playing a test innings in this #cwc19 !! 5 off 38! Seriously?— Sriram.R (@leftyindian) June 28, 2019
Forget MS Dhoni's 28 off 52. Jeevan Mendis is batting on 4*(32). What's with the intent mate? Dhananjaya can't just score and save the team, he's not Thanos. At least learn to rotate the strike. Man, you got him. #SAvSL— Jessy Rajkumari (@imJRK_4) June 28, 2019
Jeevan Mendis is playing innings of his life! 4 runs from 37 balls!— AyyappanKarthi (@karthi_ayyappan) June 28, 2019
Now I am regretting for speaking wrong things about Dhoni! Without any doubt, Dhoni is better than Mendis!#CWC19 #SLvSA