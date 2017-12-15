Sobers Joban: The ex-Delhi cricketer in Ashes fixing scandal

Image Courtesy: The Sun

A day after reports emerged that attempts were made to organise spot-fixing during the ongoing third Ashes Test match, The Sun has released a video where a former Delhi junior cricketer is seen boasting how he could fix matches.

The British tabloid's latest bombshell has caught the ICC off guard as yet another match-fixing scandal has hit the gentleman's game.

In the video, Sobers Joban who played for Himachal Pradesh in U-17, U-19 and U-22 age-group before playing for Delhi in the Under-22 category in the 2007-08 season, has been caught red handed while negotiating with the tabloid's undercover reporters.

"Bowling with full (sleeve) T-shirt is a signal, bowling (about to bowl) and stop is a signal," Joban is heard saying in the sting video.

In the video, Sobers confidently speaks about his connections with cricketers from Australia, Pakistan and South Africa. According to a report in Indian Express, hours after the video was released, Cricket Australia (CA) said it will cooperate with the governing body in the investigating. However, no BCCI official was available for comment.

"My son used to organise matches in Delhi. Maybe he met someone there, how would I know? Now that the ICC is investigating the case, let’s wait. If he has done something wrong, let them hang him… I asked him this morning about the incident and he said he had not done anything wrong. He’s a grown-up, I can't advise him," Sobers father, Baljit Singh Joban, who runs a cricket academy in Delhi told the Indian Express.

"He was a good player but rarely played after the case. He has not played for the last four years. At one point, he was so depressed that I feared he would commit suicide. Currently, he stays here with me," Baljit further added.

The Sun video exposed Joban demanding up to 140,000 pounds for information about which over was to be "fixed" so that the undercover reporters could place heavy bets. Joban's partner Priyank Saxena is also seen in the video.

The underground bookmakers told the reporters they had previously manipulated matches in the Indian Premier League and were also targeting Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League.

The newspaper said it had passed all the evidence to the International Cricket Council, who said they would be investigated by its Anti-Corruption Unit.

"From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from The Sun or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current test match has been corrupted," Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager Anti-Corruption, said in a statement.

"At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this test have been in contact with the alleged fixers."