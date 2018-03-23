Soumyajit Ghosh dropped from India's Table Tennis squad for CWG

New Delhi: Soumyajit Ghosh was dropped from India's Commonwealth Games table tennis squad and placed under provisional suspension, a day after he was accused of rape by a teenager in Kolkata.

"The Executive Board (EB) of the Table Tennis Federation of India has placed Soumyajit Ghosh under provisional suspension, pending final outcome of the police investigation and court verdict, if any, on the alleged rape charges against him by a teenager," TTFI said in a statement.

"During the suspension, he will not be able to participate in any tournament, national or international."

The executive board, based on legal opinion sought by the TTFI, took the unanimous decision following a video conference. "The executive board of the TTFI, taking cognizance of the media reports and the FIR filed against Soumyajit Ghosh, has unanimously decided to suspend the player and restrain him from participation in all tournaments until further orders," the TTFI said in a statement. "Accordingly, the executive board members felt that the charges levelled against Ghosh are of grievous nature and they warranted placing him under provisional suspension immediately." Meanwhile, the TTFI has decided to issue a show cause notice to Ghosh, asking him to explain his stand on the FIR lodged by the teenager.