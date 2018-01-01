South Africa have slight advantage against India: Morkel

Proteas pacer Morne Morkel feels that South Africa have a slight advantage over India in the upcoming 2018 Freedom Series.

"In the past, the build-up has always been great, the talk of the wickets, the talk of the bounce, we do have a slight advantage, but we still need to land the ball in the right areas, still need to bowl with intensity", Morkel told Sport24.

However, Morkel also feels that endurance will be the key for the team at home as they seek twenty wickets against a quality India batting lineup.

"Majority of the runs in Test cricket are scored after tea time. So for us, it's going to be if we have enough petrol in the tank to knock India over at the back end of the day", he added. The India-South Africa series will include three Test matches, six one-day internationals and three T20Is. The first Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town will be played on January 5. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device