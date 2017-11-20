South African batsman smashes 490 in 50-over match

Twitter image
Sky seems to be the limit for Shane Dadswell. The 20-year-old South Africa club batsman smashed an individual score of 490 runs, and that too in a 50-overs match.
Dadswell's incredible knock came in the match between NWU Pukke and Potch Dorp 1st.
Dadswell reached the record score in just 151 balls.
His innings included a whopping 57 sixes and 27 fours and he was supported at the other end by Ruan Haasbroek, who too scored a century (104) from 54 balls.
Thanks to Dadswell's heroics, his team piled on a mammoth 677, which is also a record in the limited-overs format. Also, NWU Pukke innings had 63 sixes and 48 fours overall.
In reply, Potch Dorp could manage just 290/9 and Pukke registered a massive 387-run victory.
Interestingly, Dadswell is a product of King Edward the Seventh School in Johannesburg, which has also produced the likes of Graeme Smith.
