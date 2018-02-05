South Africa's crisis deepens as de Kock ruled out of India series

Capetown: In another blow to the already-depleted South African side, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the six-match One-Day International series against India due to a left wrist injury.

The southpaw, who had sustained the injury during the nine-wicket loss in the Centurion ODI on Sunday, will need two-four weeks to recover and will also be unavailable for the three-match T20 series later this month, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement revealed.

"Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort. Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist," South African team manager Mohammed Moosajee said. "This type of injury will require between 2-4 weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India. "The Cricket South Africa medical team will aim to have him ready for the Test series against Australia starting next month," he added. With Heinrich Klaasen already being called in as a back-up wicketkeeper ahead of the second game, the Proteas selectors have decided against naming de Kock's replacement. De Kock follows Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and star batsman AB de Villiers into the sidelines. De Villiers, however, is expected to make his comeback in the fourth ODI. South Africa currently trail the six-match series 0-2, and will face Virat Kohli's men in the third game on Wednesday. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device