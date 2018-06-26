Spain, Portugal through to Round of 16 but both look shaky

Spain and Portugal stuttered into the Round of 16 thanks to draws in their final group games, but on the evidence of what we’ve seen so far, both of them look very shaky.

They had both drawn earlier when they met in the World Cup opener, which makes it two draws for both teams in three group games. While both were rampant in that game, scoring three apiece, their defensive frailties were on display. Tough teams will punish them in the knockouts.

Same was the case tonight with Spain struggling against a resilient Morocco side that had briefly claimed the lead. The Africans had reclaimed the lead again with just minutes to go. Spain only managed to claim a draw thanks to a great finish from substitute Iago Aspas. Portugal meanwhile seemed comfortable thanks to a golazo from Ricardo Quaresma but Iran’s late penalty meant that the match had a tense final few minutes. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had seen his penalty saved. A goal would’ve put him on top of the goal scoring charts alongside Harry Kane who has 5 in just two games. But despite the draws, both teams find themselves through to the knockouts. Russia await Spain and the hosts will be tough opponents despite their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Uruguay. Portugal meanwhile have a trickier clash against the Uruguayans. The likes of Luis Suarez will be rearing to take on Ronaldo and his men. So we have two exciting games coming up. This World Cup is heating up as it nears its business end!