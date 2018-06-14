Spain sack manager on World Cup eve for taking Real Madrid job

The Spanish FA has sacked Julen Lopetegui just one day before the 2018 World Cup. His contract with Spain has been terminated for accepting the job of Real Madrid manager.

Spain’s director of football Fernando Hierro has been named interim Spain manager for the duration of the World Cup. Spain starts its World Cup campaign against Portugal in Sochi in two days.

As a player, Hierro has played 89 matches for Spain and appeared in four World Cups and two European championships.

