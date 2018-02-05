Spinners kept the momentum going: Virat Kohli

Centurion: Skipper Virat Kohli praised his spinners for keeping the pressure on Proteas for the majority of the game, which resulted in India's emphatic nine-wicket victory here on Sunday.

Kohli said he was extremely proud of wrist-spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, and credited the discipline shown by them as the main reason for the win.

"Chahal and Kuldeep are a handy bunch together. If we set up to chase down totals, we know exactly what we want to do. We know their middle-order is inexperienced, and we look to cash in on that. The way our spinners are bowling, they understood their weakness and bowled their hearts out," he said in the post-match news conference.

Kohli also asserted that he wanted to keep on maintaining the same momentum for the remainder of the series. "2-0 is a wonderful position to be in. We are confident about continuing the same momentum," the 29-year-old skipper said. Earlier, the wrist-spinner duo of Chahal and Yadav ripped through South African batting line-up as the two claimed eight wickets in total. Chahal and Yadav finished with maiden five and three-wicket haul respectively. India chased South Africa's lowest home target of 119 in just 20.3 overs for the loss of one wicket to go two-nil up in the six-match series.