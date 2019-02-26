Spot in Aussie World Cup squad cloudy for Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has always been a hit and miss type of player for the Australian cricket team.

Maxwell has played consistently for the Australian one-day team for the past year. But his spot is still not cemented as a permanent member of the team and the player is wary of the fact.

"I have no idea if I am going to be in that World Cup squad and what number I'm going to bat", cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

For the past two years, the 30-year-old Maxwell has been coming at number seven to bat and has been given the role of a finisher.

Maxwell, who was sent at number four in the opening T20I against India, was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal after scoring a knock of 56 runs, but his dismissal once again raised questions about the responsibility that has been entrusted to the player. "If I can turn those sort of innings into not out 75-ish and be consistent that way, I think I can probably go a long way to pencilling my name in for the World Cup squad and hopefully continue to do that job for the rest of this year." "It would have been nice to finish it off but I chose that Chahal was my time to go and I still back that as the right decision," Maxwell said.