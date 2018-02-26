'Sprint King' Bolt signs for mystery football team

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who has won eight Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career, is all set to swap his spikes for studs as he revealed signing for a football team.

The 31-year-old, who has always been outspoken of his desire to play football once his athletics career was over, took to Twitter to confirm that he is all set to switch from track to field.

Posting a short 10-second video of himself, Bolt revealed that he would reveal the name of the club on Tuesday. "I've just signed for a football team! Find out for who it is one this Tuesday, February 27," Bolt said in the video posted on Twitter.

Bolt, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan, had earlier this year confirmed that he is due to have a trial with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in March. "One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard. I've spoken to Alex Ferguson, and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do," the Daily Express quoted Bolt, as saying in January. I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018 The eight-time Olympic Gold winner, who holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds), retired from athletics following the 2017 World Championships.