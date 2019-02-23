Sri Lanka become first Asian nation to win Test series in South Africa

Sri Lanka have become the first Asian nation to win a Test series in South Africa. A brilliant eight-wicket win in Port Elizabeth helped the island nation to clean-sweep the two-match series.

Sri Lanka were chasing a target of 197 and had ended Day 2 on 60 for two. With 137 runs needed at the start of play on Day 3, Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando struck fine half centuries to completed the chase with utmost ease within the first session on Saturday.

Mendis remained unbeaten on 84, while Fernando scored 75 and the pair added 163 runs for the third wicket.

After South Africa had scored 222 in their first innings, the Lankans could only muster 154 in their first essay. South Africa's second innings was even worse as they were bundled out for 128. The Lankans had won the first Test by one wicket at Durban as Kusal Perera's brilliant knock of an unbeaten 153 had helped them to a successful chase of the 304-run target.