Sri Lanka bowling coach suspended for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday charged Sri Lankan bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code, resulting in his provisional suspension.

" Zoysa has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," an ICC statement read.

The coach was found to have breached the code on three counts. Firstly, for "being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an International match" (Article 2.1.1), secondly, "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1 (Article 2.1.4), and lastly for "failing to disclose to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code" (Article 2.4.4).

Zoysa has been given 14 days from November 1, 2018, to respond to the charges. ICC refused to make any further comment in respect of the charges. Earlier, ICC had also charged Sri Lanka's former chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya for violating its anti-corruption code.