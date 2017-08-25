Sri Lanka skipper Tharanga suspended for two ODIs

Pallekele: Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended from the next two One-Day International (ODI) matches against India for an over-rate offence in the second match, ICC announced on Friday.

After going down in the first two ODIs, Tharanga will miss the Pallekele and Colombo matches scheduled on August 27 and 31, respectively.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Ranmore Martinesz and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth official Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

"Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension after the Sri Lanka side was ruled to be three overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration, International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement. In accordance with Article 2.5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to serious over-rate offences, players were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the first two overs and 20 per cent of their match fees for the third over their side failed to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain also receiving two suspension points. As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Tharanga has been suspended from his side's upcoming matches against India in Pallekele and Colombo on 27 and 31 August respectively, while each of his players have received a fine of 40 per cent. "Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement said.