Sri Lanka squad arrive in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 15-member Sri Lankan cricket squad arrived here on Wednesday ahead of their first Test starting from November 16 at the Eden Gardens.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led team will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against India who are on a high after their limited overs series win against New Zealand at home.

The squad will hit the nets from Thursday ahead of their two-day practice game against a third-string Board President's XI at the JU (2nd Campus ground), starting Saturday.

Earlier this year, India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in Tests followed by clean sweep in ODIs and lone T20 Internationals. Sri Lanka, however, improved their showing against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-0. Pakistan returned the favour in the 50-over format, thrashing them 5-0. The squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne (vice- captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.