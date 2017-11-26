Sri Lanka`s Shanaka fined for changing condition of ball

Nagpur: Sri Lanka fast bowler Dasun Shanaka was fined 75 per cent of his match fee for "changing the condition of the ball" during the second day's play of their Test match against India here on Saturday.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin after the end of second day's play.

The incident that led to the charge being laid took place in the 50th over of India's first innings on Saturday when Shanaka was seen on television picking up an area on the ball next to the seam several times.

"Shanaka was found to have breached Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3., according to a statement from the International Cricket council (ICC). In addition to the fine for his breach of Article 2.2.9, three demerit points have been added to Shanaka's disciplinary record. Pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if Shanaka reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned. After the day's play, Shanaka admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and as such there was no need for a formal hearing. Commenting on his decision, Boon said: "These are early days in Dasun's career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future."