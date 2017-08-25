Starc reveals the bowler he admires the most

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who is currently nursing a foot injury, has nominated South Africa's Dale Steyn as the rival bowler he admires most.

Starc, who has faced the Proteas spearhead in eight matches across all three formats, described the 34-year-old as a "serious athlete".

"He's taken so many wickets, he's done it in all conditions. He's not the biggest or strongest bloke but he's played a lot of cricket, taken a lot of wickets, bowled fast for a long time and unfortunately it's starting to catch up with him," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"For someone like that (I have) a lot of admiration for," he added. The left-arm pacer, who suffered a foot stress fracture during the four-match Test series in India which Australia lost 1-2, will not be a part of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh which begins Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. On the other hand, Steyn hasn't played a match since succumbing to a shoulder injury in the first Test against Australia in Perth last November. However, last Friday he confirmed a return could be "two or three weeks away". Steyn has captured 417 wickets at a whopping average of 22.30 and at a strike rate of 41.4 balls in 85 Tests he has played so far.