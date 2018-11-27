Steve Smith faces Aussie pace trio in nets at SCG

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith, who is serving a one-year suspension for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, on Tuesday turned up at the Sydney Cricket Ground and faced quick trio of Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc who were preparing for their upcoming first Test against India beginning December 6.

Before playing the first Test, the Virat Kohli-led side will face the Cricket Australia XI in a four-day first-class match starting Wednesday. The CA XI team also practiced along with Smith and fast bowlers.

CA XI captain Sam Whiteman said that it was good seeing Smith in the nets. "It looked like they were bowling well and to be fair Steve Smith made it look like he had a bit of time in there, which is pretty amazing to watch. It is good to see him (Smith) around the traps, especially his attitude throughout this whole thing," Cricket.com.au quoted Whiteman, as saying. "He still can't play for five or six months, so to see him in there training getting frustrated when he nicks one is pretty cool to see and definitely a great lesson for all those younger guys," he added. Australia will take on India in the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide from December 6 without the services of their experienced players Steve Smith and David Warner. After playing a 1-1 draw against India in the recently concluded T20I series, the Australian players will be tested against the visitors who seemed solid in the limited format series.