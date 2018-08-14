  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. 'Steve Smith is helping team with a wealth of knowledge on the field'

'Steve Smith is helping team with a wealth of knowledge on the field'

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 14, 2018 16:00 hrs
steve smith

West Indies bowler Jason Holder, who is leading Barbados Tridents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has said that former Australian captain Steve Smith is helping the team with a "wealth of knowledge on the field."

The comment came after Smith played his debut match at CPL, where he helped Tridents register a 30-run victory over Shoaib Malik-led Guyana Amazon Warriors.

"Definitely it does (help having Smith's experience). We've got a wealth of knowledge on the field," Cricket.com.au quoted Holder, as saying.

"Smithy was a successful captain. He shared a lot of knowledge," he added.

Smith, along with young West Indies batsman, Shai Hope, built a steady third-wicket partnership of 105 runs to stabilize his team's position after they lost two early wickets at a meagre score of 11 runs.

He contributed 41 runs to the scorecard, before getting out at one of Imran Tahir's deceiving deliveries.

The Australian batsman is currently serving a 12-month ban from International cricket for his alleged role in the massive ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa at New Lands.

Barbados Trident's next encounter is with Keiron Pollard-led St. Lucia Stars on August 18. 



More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports