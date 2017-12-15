Steve Waugh`s son roped in Australia`s U-19 WC squad

Twitter image

Austin Waugh, son of former Australian captain Steve Waugh, has been named in the 15-man Australian U-19 squad for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

Waugh had impressed with the bat in the Under-17 National Championships in 2016, scoring an unbeaten century in the finals of the tournament.

He had also represented Australia U-19s in an ODI series against Sri Lanka's youth side.

Meanwhile, Jason Sangha will lead the side in the prestigious tournament, with paceman Will Sutherland, son of Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive James Sutherland, has been roped in as deputy.

Last month, Sangha struck a scorching knock of 133 runs for Cricket Australia XI in a tour game in Townsville to become the youngest Australian cricketer to notch a first-class ton. Sutherland, on the other hand, opted for cricket over football as he signed a multi-year rookie deal with Victoria instead of giving his nomination for the AFL draft. Meanwhile, former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris will coach the U-19 side and former batsman Chris Rogers will assist him, ESPNcricinfo reported. Australia are placed in Group B along with India, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea. They will open their campaign against India on January 14 in Mount Maunganui. The Australia U-19 squad is as follows: Jason Sangha (capt), Will Sutherland (vice-capt), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh