Steyn ruled out of remainder of India Test series

In a major blow to South Africa, pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match Test series against India due to a heel injury.

The 34-year-old sustained significant damage to his left heel, during the second day of the ongoing opening Test between the two sides.

The incident took place during Steyn's 18th over in India's first innings when he unfortunately landed awkwardly in the foot-holes, leading to tissue damage on the under-side of the foot.

He was later taken for scans, after which South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed he would not bowl again in the ongoing match.

Steyn, currently in a moon boot, saw a foot and ankle specialist on Sunday and said that he would now be reassessed in four to six weeks' time, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Though the South African selectors are yet to name Steyn's replacement, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi are among the frontrunners.

It should be noted that the ongoing series was Steyn's first Test since November 2016 after recovering from a career-threatening shoulder injury against Australia.

Steyn has taken two wickets so far in the first Test, which takes him to 419 Test wickets overall.

He now needs just three more wickets to surpass Shaun Pollock as the country's leading wicket-taker in the format.

