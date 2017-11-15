Steyn to return after year-long absence

Johannesburg: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is all set to make a return from a long injury-lay off after being named in the 'quality' Titans squad this week in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

The 34-year-old, who has been out of action since injuring his shoulder during a series against Australia in Perth in November last year, will bring an end to his time with the Cape Cobras and make a return for the Titans.

Confirming the news, Steyn posted a picture of him on Twitter holding up his new kit and said that he is refreshed to be back in Titans squad.

Refreshing to be back at the Titans. Definitely leading the way in the domestic circuit https://t.co/lZ1ECjnP5B -Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 13, 2017 He heaped praise on Mark Boucher's squad, tweeting, "Quality set up. Professional. Refreshing to be back at the Titans. Definitely leading the way in the domestic circuit The South African seamer, who did not feature in the Titans' opening T20 game of the season against Highveld Lions on Sunday, will be closely monitored by national coach Ottis Gibson in the T20 Challenge, Sport24 reported. It should be noted that Steyn needs to take just five more wickets to become South Africa's all-time leading Test wicket taker. He has so far taken 417 Test wickets, just behind former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock who bid adieu to his career with 421 wickets.