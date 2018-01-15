Stokes charged with affray after nightclub incident

London: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was on Monday charged with affray over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

According to a BBC report, a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Following a review of all the available evidence, the CPS has today authorised the police to charge three men with affray in connection with the incident."

"Ben Stokes, 26, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26, are all due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on a date to be fixed in relation to this charge," it said.

The 26-year-old has been charged along with two men from Bristol. The incident took place in September, leaving a man with a fractured eye socket. Stokes missed the Ashes series in the aftermath with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) saying he would not be considered for England "until further notice". In this period, Stokes played six domestic matches in New Zealand last December. He has also been given permission to take part in the Indian Premier League.