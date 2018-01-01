Stokes loses place in ODI squad against Australia

Former England vice-captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the one-day squad for the Australia series with Dawid Malan to be his likely replacement.

The all-rounder remains in limbo due to the delay on a decision on whether or not he'll be charged in the Bristol incident in September, which led to his arrest for allegedly inflicting bodily harm on a man.

Stokes was earlier named in the five-match series ODI squad by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), citing his selection was dependent on the outcome of the police investigation, which has now been delayed, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The Bristol incident, which also involved Alex Hales who was later cleared of any wrongdoing, led to the replacement of Stokes in the last two ODIs against West Indies at the end of the English summer, and the ongoing Ashes in Australia. The case also led to the suspension of the pair indefinitely by the ECB. However, Stokes returned to competitive cricket last Sunday after New Zealand's domestic side Canterbury signed the all-rounder as their overseas player. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device